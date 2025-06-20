Booker T On Returning For LFG Season Two, Potential Third Book

Booker T is returning as a coach for WWE LFG season two, and he recently previewed what to expect from the new run. Booker spoke with PWInsider for a new interview looking at the new season, which premieres Sunday on A&E, plus more. You can see highlights below:

On his plan to win season two: “It’s time to work a little bit harder for Season Two. I thought I worked hard in Season One trying to prepare my team for victory. We didn’t walk away with the championship, but my guy Jasper Troy still became the breakout star — the leading man. So we got a win in a different way. But this year, I’m walking in looking for the big win. I want one of my people with the championship at the end of this thing. So we’re taking the gloves off. We’re going to work harder, and smarter.”

On Michelle McCool joining the season: “[jokes] It’s unfair. Let’s just be real — those two are going home and talking about the show. They’re gonna be in bed strategizing. That’s cheating! And we’ve all seen what happens when married couples do reality shows… six months later, they’re signing divorce papers. So we’ll see how well they get along after a few weeks of this. They might hate each other — and that might just work to my advantage.”

On the returning season one competitors: “A lot of people came into Season One thinking it was a game. Jasper Troy — he had his eyes on the prize, he had a family, bills, a baby on the way. He took it seriously. Zena Sterling? I really feel like she should have won. She rose to the occasion, even through injury, and still delivered at Madison Square Garden. Hopefully, some of the people returning this year will understand now — this is not a game. This could be life-changing.”

no the difference from when he was coming up in the industry: “It’s different now. When you’re in a program that pays you to train, it can feel like that’s just the way it works. But it’s not. You’re lucky to be in the right place at the right time — and hopefully you’re an athlete WWE can build with. But if you think this opportunity is going to last forever, you’re in for a rude awakening. That window closes fast. Some of these kids still have their parents paying the bills. Some think they’ve already made it. But they need to understand that preparation is the only luck they’ll get.”

On his training experience: “I’ve been doing this a long time. I love working with young talent. I remember when Athena — the former Ember Moon — came to me in 2006 with her parents. They asked how long it would take for her to get to WWE. I said, ‘I don’t have a crystal ball. But I’ll give her everything I have — and we’ll see how far she can go.’ That’s still my approach. I’m going to push them to their absolute limit and help them find something in themselves they didn’t even know was there.”

On his fellow coaches: “A lot of people think I don’t like Bubba Ray, but I do. I respect him. His coaching style is spot-on. He gives the right knowledge and doesn’t sugarcoat it,” he said. “Undertaker — for 30 years, he was an enigma. Nobody really knew the man behind the character. Now we get to see him in this new light, as a mentor, and he’s damn good at it. Michelle McCool? She brings a completely different perspective — but she’s also been there and done it at the highest level. That’s the thing: we’re all saying the same things to these kids, just in very different ways. And that works.”

On a possible third book: “I think it’s time. The last one was about my wrestling career. But now, with the commentary stuff, fatherhood, running Reality of Wrestling, promoting shows, mentoring talent… no one’s really done what I’ve done with their own promotion and training system. I want to show people what’s possible. The world is your oyster, but you’ve got to work for it. That’s the real final chapter.”