– During a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE hall of Famer Booker T discussed joining the WWE NXT commentary team and shared his thoughts on NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons.

Booker T said Lyons is like a brick house, stating, “I’m gonna just put it out there man. Nikkita Lyons is what we used to call back in the day a brick house. You can huff and puff, but you ain’t about to blow this house down. I’m serious man. So, Nikkita Lyons is definitely — I’m looking forward to uh being there and and pushing her to that next level yeah.”