Booker T on Miro Debuting in AEW, Thinks He Should’ve Caused More Havoc in WWE Before He Left

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on Miro, formerly WWE Superstar Rusev, making his AEW debut last week on Dynamite. Below are some highlights and a clip from the show:

Booker T on Miro’s AEW debut: “Yeah man. Of course, it was a big surprise to everybody. Will he make an impact? Of course, man! I really think he’ll make an impact because he was making an impact in WWE. I mean, as far as Rusev Day, fans were getting behind him at one point. The Bulgarian Brute when he first came over, Lana, ‘Crush!’ You know? He had a lot of momentum going right there, so definitely I think he could be an asset to the company, and then just arriving the way he did during COVID times right now. People not expecting to see big money players get shifted around or anything, and boom! He shows up.”

Booker T on where Miro might’ve missed the boat: “So yeah, it’s definitely going to be good for him. It’s going to be good for the company. But is it going to serve him well? I think so. One thing I think he missed the boat on, you know, this is just me. Going to AEW, you know, boom, jab at WWE. That’s alright, but I just think, man, if you want to really, really add fuel to the fire, you know what I mean, you want the star to really, really shine bright, you start causing havoc before you leave. Before you leave the company, I always say, ‘If they fire me at work, I’m breaking something on the way out.’ You know what I’m saying? Making noise! Somebody don’t want to sign me immediately! Then I come in and get ’em really talking major noise and just going all the way over the top! You know, so a moment was missed. For you young guys, there’s a moment. You only get it once, and then that moment, poof, is gone forever. It’s like a miracle. It just disappears.”

If using the above quotes, please credit Booker T’s Hall of Fame, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.