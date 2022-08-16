Booker T Weighs In On Possibility of Lio Rush Returning to WWE

WWE has been bringing back several talents as of late with Triple H in charge, and Booker T discussed the chances of Lio Rush returning. Rush was part of WWE for a tumultuous period from 2017 to 2020, and Booker talked about how Rush could find an opportunity in Hit Row during his latest Hall of Fame podcast. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if Hit Row will be a success without Swerve Strickland: “I think they’ll figure it out, I think they’ll figure it out, but I’ll tell you what, man, I think there is somebody out there right now that’s knocking on the door, that’s looking to get their foot in the door, like a Lio Rush. Lio Rush put something out, a cryptic tweet, and Lio Rush may be trying to make a return to the WWE … That’s got controversy written all over it.”

On the possibility of Rush returning to thje company: “Things are changing. If Lio Rush could just shut his mouth for a second he would be okay.”