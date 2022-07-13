Booker T On His Recent Reality Of Wrestling Match, If He’ll Have a Longer In-Ring Return

Booker T may have had his first match in a while at Reality of Wrestling, but he’s still not looking for a longer run in the ring. As reported, the WWE Hall of Famer competed for his promotion in a 10-man tag team match wearing his Harlem Heat gear. Booker discussed the match and why he’s not itching to have a bigger run on his Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his ROW match: “I wouldn’t call it an in-ring return. I would think I never really left the ring, really. I haven’t officially said I retired or anything like that. So any time sees me inside the ring, I’m just back, you know what I mean?”

On not being likely to make a more sustained in-ring run: “You’ve heard me say it many times, man, I have no itch to scratch or anything like that. Stepping back in the ring is not something I’m looking to do. I always said if WWE was to ask me to come back I’ll do it, but it’ll only be for the check. But to do it for Reality Of Wrestling, a company that I built with my own two hands … It meant a lot, and it’s special to see the guys around the wrestling community respond to, there again, not a WWE show, but a Reality of Wrestling show. It just makes the world see Reality of Wrestling in a different light.”

On a possible Harlem Heat match with FTR: “I never say never on anything like that … That’s not my dream match, that’s a lot of people’s dream match. I haven’t seen Cash Wheeler a whole lot lately, but Harwood been putting in some damn good work. The kid definitely understands what it means to go out and perform, and perform at a very, very high level. If it was to happen, it would happen, and I would definitely be prepared to step in the ring if it was to come around.”