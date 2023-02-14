Booker T On Growing Reality Of Wrestling, Is Proud of Sammy Guevara & Roxanne Perez

Booker T has kept busy with his Reality of Wrestling promotion, and he recently discussed growing the promotion as well as his former students Sammy Guevara & Roxanne Perez. Booker opened up about the topic during an appearance on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On creating and growing ROW: “Building Reality of Wrestling from the ground has been awesome. We started in 2005, and we are 100 percent sole owners of Reality of Wrestling. We’ve produced so many students that’s out there right now, even in AEW.”

On Sammy Guevara & Roxanne Perez: “Sammy Guevara, he’s one of my kids. I’m so proud of Roxanne Perez to be 20 years old, started at 16 in my school. And now she’s worldwide, internationally known, a household name. I’m more proud of that, those accomplishments I think, than any accomplishment I ever had individually.”