Booker T on Reporters Trying to Goad Big E Into Saying Something Negative About Him

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the advice he previously gave Big E and how people are trying to twist his statements and trying to goad Big E into saying something negative about him. Below are some highlights and a clip from the show.

Booker T on his statements regarding Big E: “People out there man on the internet, on social media, [are] always trying to bait, you know, someone into saying something that they can create something off of at the same time. So, I wanna tell these people out there that’s trying to goat people like Big E, you know, to say something about Booker T in a negative light: Get off of it, man! I’ve given Big E great advice, and hopefully, he takes some of that advice and moves to that next level and crash that glass ceiling like I know he can. I’ve been sitting back watching some of Big E’s stuff from the past, like when he first came in. I was like, ‘Man, this guy — Big E was a monster!’ He really was. And to be able to capture a little bit of that is what I’m talking about. Not change everything, but Big E, we’ve talked, and you know where I’m coming from. Do exactly what I think you can do, brother, and that’s go out there and become the WWE Champion in some form. So, don’t listen to the haters, you know, that’s trying to hate on Booker T.”

Booker T on reporters taking his statements out of context: “The thing is, they won’t read the whole thing. I actually had a conversation with Big E, and Big E said he responded to one of them without reading the full context, and he said, ‘Man, that’s just what I answered the question,’ and I understand that between him and I. But these reporters, these so-called journalists, they’re gonna try to get you to say something. And they’ll read you a portion of what I said, and it will sound like I said something negative in a sense.”

Booker T on how he’s pushing for the young Superstars to live their dreams: The thing is these young guys need to know that I’m the one guy that’s pushing for them. I’m the one guy that’s — I may say something controversial, I may say something that definitely needs to be discussed, and perhaps somewhat given an explanation why I said it. And I’ve always been willing to do that, but sometimes, people just take it and try to make something out of nothing. And they’ll use an excerpt, and it sounds like something. But my thing is this. Everyone knows that I’m willing to say in the person’s face what I say on the air all the time. And I wish none of those young guys anything other than big time success in making it to the next level and living that same dream, somewhat that same dream that I’ve lived for the past 30+ years.”

