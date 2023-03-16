Booker T On Rey Mysterio Joining WWE Hall of Fame, Konnan Inducting Rey

Rey Mysterio is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and Booker T is excited to see it. It was announced last week that Mysterio is part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class, with reports suggesting that Konnan will be inducting him. Booker weighed in on the matter during Monday’s Hall of Fame podcast episode, and you can see some highlights below:

On Mysterio joining the Hall of Fame: “You know, I mean it’s a no-brainer, man. Rey is well deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, first ballot Hall of Famer. Stuck around long enough just to see his boy get this feet wet, and no Dominik is rolling… to see Rey go in while he’s still out there doing it. And one thing about Rey, Rey’s had a lot of surgery on his knees. But you wouldn’t know it. You wouldn’t know it by the way he goes out there and performs each and every night in that ring. You always see the athlete that loses a step. And I honestly can’t say that I’ve watched Rey Mysterio lose a step. If so, it’s been very, very little. It’s been marginal.”

On Konnan inducting Rey: “But to see Rey get a chance to go in, I’m sure his family is gonna be so proud of seeing Rey make that walk. And I heard that he wanted Konnan to induct him into the Hall of Fame, so that right there is something that’s gonna be special to those two guys that’ve been connected to the hip since the beginning of Rey Mysterio’s career. Ray would probably give Konnan more credit than anyone for getting him his star in the business and getting him here to do what he does so well.”

