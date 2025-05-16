Booker T Weighs In on Ricochet & Je’Von Evans’ Twitter Feud

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast episode, Booker T talked about the recent social media exchange between AEW’s Ricochet and WWE NXT’s Je’Von Evans. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ricochet misjudging the situation: “Ricochet, 40 years old. I think Ricochet missed the point as far as what the question was more than anything. I just think, ‘Man, that’s what we are in the business to try and bring somebody down, as opposed to trying to lift somebody up? Because for me, I see that young dude, Je’Von Evans, and what he’s doing. I don’t care who I am. I’m going to give him props, because he’s freaking so good.”

On the two coming from different worlds and advice to Evans: “And now, just the way Je’Von Evans talks and the way Ricochet talks is two totally different worlds. You can feel it, you can see it. This young kid has seen some life. So you don’t even want to touch that if you’re someone like Ricochet.

“But to your point, that’s where Je’Von Evans is going to have to learn too, to leave that kind of mess in the gutter. Don’t go down to somebody else’s level. If you do going down to someone else’s level, just go down to bring them up to your level. Do that. So I say that might be a lesson for a young OG to take away.”

