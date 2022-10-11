Booker T On Sammy Guevara’s Future, Says He Needs To Keep Everyone Out of His Business

Booker T recently weighed in on Sammy Guevara’s future in the business and what the AEW star needs to do to keep things from imploding for him. Guevara has been involved in a couple of backstage clashes in recent weeks, most recently with Andrade El Idolo, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the matter on his Hall of Fame podcast. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On Guevara’s future: “I haven’t talked to Sammy um in quite some time. Last time I talked to Sam, we took a photo and posted it a year or so ago. But my thing is, man — this kid, he’s on a superstar trajectory. But one thing about being on that trajectory; it could it could implode, you know what I mean? Like that, literally it could implode at the blink of an eye. And then you’re wondering, ‘What the hell happened?’

“In this business, you got to be smart. You got to be smart, and the one way — the one thing that I’ve learned along my route as far as being smart is, keep everybody out of your business. And that means everybody on social media. You know, if that kid can do that, I’m gonna tell you, he has perhaps one of the brightest futures that I’ve seen from some young kid in quite some time.”

On Guevara’s star qualities: “You’re talking about somebody that walks through the airport, and you don’t know who he is. And you see him, you go, ‘Man who’s that good looking kid there?’ Especially the women, they go, ‘Man, who’s that?’ You know what I mean? So yeah, know how to use that, opposed to letting that be used against you. So I’m pulling for my my boy Sammy Guevara, I really am.”

