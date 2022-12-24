Booker T on Sasha Banks Potentially Joining AEW

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Sasha Banks potentially going to AEW now that she’s likely leaving AEW. As noted, Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, is scheduled to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month and will likely be working with New Japan.

Booker T stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think she would overshadow anything that’s going on in AEW from the women’s side, or on anything. There’s not anybody over there other than Britt Baker that really matches up with her from a star power perspective. That’s just me. That’s just my personal opinion.”

WWE and Sasha Banks reportedly agreed to let her go earlier this year, but she would not be allowed to make any wrestling appearances until 2023. It’s unknown if she will be appearing in AEW later on, but she reportedly has dates lined up with New Japan.