Booker T On Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker: “Nobody Lost In That Match Right There”

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Seth Rollins defeating Bron Breakker to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Title on the first night of NXT Gold Rush. You can check out some highlights below:

The Seth Rollins match with Bon Breakker, I thought it was a hell of a match. The thing is, you guys didn’t get a chance to see all of it because some of it happened in the commercial breaks. But the NXT Universe there man, they got a chance to see exactly what Bron Breakker was all about. But what I liked about Bron, he was calm cool and collected. He was walking and talking, of course he was in there with a pro. He was in there with a vet, a guy that was going to be able to take him to the promised land and let him feel something while he’s out there doing it, as opposed to just doing it, you know? So, yeah. Seth Rollins took it to another level. Coming in, hurt, bruised, battered, and torn. Still going up to the top rope, coming down with the greatest of ease on the table and that. So for me, man, it was, they, they knocked over my bang. Other than that, man, it was a great night. It was a great night! And I’m looking forward to night two.”

On Rollins wanting to be a throwback champion: “Not only did he say that he, mentioned the five-time [champion phrase that Booker uses], you know what I mean? The five-time, the five-time. And that’s what, I really appreciate that too. Seth Rollins, he threw all those names out, and Ric Flair was the first name he threw out. And the last name he threw out was the Mr. Five-Time. And I was like, ‘Man, that’s pretty cool.’ Because I know when I got that championship, I was the guy that worked TV, I worked overseas, I worked the pay-per-views, I worked all the house shows with the championship. I was the working champion, I was the World Heavyweight Champion. I wanted to be like Muhammad Ali, going to Germany, going against Jurgen Blin. Going all over, taking on champions. That’s the way I wanted to be. And Seth Rollins is embodying that.

“I said something on NXT this week, I said, ‘Seth Rollins, he sat there, and watched just like the world did for that 1000 day run of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.’ And now he has a chance to go out there and prove that not only, that there’s another champion, but there’s the World Heavyweight Champion. And his name is Seth Rollins, and he is gonna go out there and prove that he is the working man’s champion. And for me, I appreciate that, man. I appreciate it so much because the throwback. It’s a throwback, and I’m loving it.”

On Breakker not losing anything in defeat: “Nobody, nobody lost in that match right there. Even the fans, man, they got a chance to see Seth come back to NXT [first time] in over a decade since he’d been in that arena. And he was the first NXT Heavyweight Champion. So for him to actually come back and do that with Bron, it shows a lot, man. He spoke some words after the show, after we went off the air. And one thing that struck me, he said when he found out he was gonna be wrestling, Bron Breakker, it didn’t really hit him, it didn’t make him feel a certain way or anything like that. Until he got in the middle of that ring, and heard those fans. And I know exactly what he’s talking about, and you forget about everything. Because then you get off into the match. Oh, man. Then once the match is over with all the sweat, you know, all the bruises, the culmination of going through that and giving it to the fans, man. It was beautiful. I loved it. To be able to sit there and watch it for me, man, I had the best seat in the house, dog, best seat in the house. And I can’t wait. I cannot wait, for night two. It’s gonna be good.”

