Booker T On Talent Potentially Jumping From AEW to WWE, MJF’s Contract Status

Booker T recently weighed in on the possibility of AEW stars such as MJF jumping to WWE now that the latter company is under a new regime. Of course, WWE is now under the creative control of Triple H and has Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs due to Vince McMahon’s exit from the company, and on the latest Hall of Fame podcast Booker talked about Tony Khan’s recent comments when asked whether talent might leave AEW for WWE. You can check out the highlights from Booker’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Tony Khan talking about AEW talent potentially jumping to WWE: “I was reading Tony Khan’s comments that he’s worried now more than ever about wrestlers jumping ship back to WWE. I think guys right now [financially speaking] are definitely in the best place they’ve ever been, especially with a company like AEW around, and someone like Tony Khan spending a whole lot of money. Talent is definitely going to be in demand right now because the war is really on now. All it takes is one little crack, and everything can just fall apart.”

On MJF’s contract status: “I’m wondering the status of MJF’s contract in AEW right now. What is going on with MJF? We know he supposedly had two years left on his contract. I know some people have questioned whether he will do well in WWE, but I feel MJF is a guy who would get the rocket put on him in WWE and go straight to the top. I’m serious.”