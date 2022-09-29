Booker T on the Return of the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules

– During this week’s Hall of Fame Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the return of the Fight Pit match at next weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event. Riddle will face Seth Rollins in the upcoming matchup. Below are some highlights:

On the return of the Fight Pit: “I’m all about trying to create, putting Riddle in his zone where he’s going to be a little more comfortable. Hopefully, Riddle will be the one they can lean on Riddle to make this thing as best we possibly can. My thing is, it’s wrestling. When you put on a wrestling show, you’ve got to bring out out all the stops, man. You got to pull out everything. In a match like this, it can go like one of two ways, it can be good or it can be really bad. I’m always about the challenge, seeing exactly what we can get out of this thing.”

Booker T on the challenge of the Fight Pit match: “Guys in the ring where they can’t bounce off the ropes, they can’t do stuff off the top rope. It’s gonna be a little bit different, so let’s see how they play out. No ropes. Nothing to jump off. So yeah man. Let’s see where it goes.”

Timothy Thatcher beat Matt Riddle in the original Fight Pit Match on the May 27, 2020 episode of WWE NXT. WWE Extreme Rules is schedule for Saturday, October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

