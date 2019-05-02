Booker T On The Sasha Banks Situation: It Is Never Going To Be All About You

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the reports that Sasha Banks tried to quit WWE following Wrestlemania 35 when she was told that she was set to lose the Women’s tag team titles and her team with Bayley. Here are highlights:

On Sasha Banks realizing the business wasn’t what she thought: “My take on this is that a lot of times things aren’t made up sometimes to what you think they are. You can think things are a certain way when you get there, but when you finally get there you realize that it is not what you thought it was. I remember a guy by the name of Avon Riley when I first started wrestling back in the day. The guy used to play for the Houston Oilers back in the day, and then he got out of football and wanted to get into wrestling and he realized that pro wrestling is nowhere near where he thought it was. He was out in a heartbeat, but there are those ones like Sasha Banks, who has all that talent and rises up to that top level and gets there and then realizes that it is not what she thought it was because the reason is that it is not all about you. It is never going to be about you.”

On swallowing your pride: “I don’t write the script and that is one of the reasons why I am here today: I never really cared about what the script was. Give it to me and let me go out and get it done. If it was something that I didn’t disagree with, I was going to go out there and get it done. If I had disagreed with it, I would have said, hey, I don’t agree with this. Let’s change this because I am not doing it this way, then they would change it, and that is the way business has always been done with me. I can’t say that with everybody, but with me that was how it was done. I never looked at pro wrestling any other way than being entertainment. I never looked at it like it was anything but storylines. I never looked at it like it was anything but Shakespeare with Romeo & Juliet, Phantom of the Opera. I never looked at it any other way than everyone getting their turn, but I must say that Sasha Banks has had a lot of success. How many women get in the business that never win?”

On Sasha not having a right to complain: “I am going to tell you right now Sasha Banks has had more life-changing moments than so many that have walked into this business. She is made and she can do anything she wants as far as this business goes from what she has gotten from this business. So, I don’t understand it. I can just say that. I don’t understand it. I don’t understand a lot of this stuff that goes on these days. We are in a totally different world right now as far as the pro wrestling business goes. Hey man, for me, it was all about the money and taking care of my family and to create moments along the way and memories to be able to touch people and at the same time being able to change their lives.”