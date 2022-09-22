Booker T On Tony Khan’s WWE Shot Over Crown Jewel, Why He Keeps His Work & Politics Separate

Tony Khan drew some attention for another shot at WWE this week, and Booker T weighed in on the comments and why Khan needs to keep to his own business. Khan got some headlines for referring to New York as “the crown jewel of wrestling markets, not some BS overseas in Saudi Arabia.” Booker talked about the situation on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:

On Khan referencing WWE in interviews: “Worry about yourself. Worry about your company, worry about the turmoil that’s going on inside of AEW right now. Try to fix that before before you start thinking about what WWE is doing, instead of running his mouth about WWE. I mean, I got a lot of respect for Tony Khan, but sometimes you earn respect as well, you know what I mean? And you don’t earn it by going out there talking. You earn it by going out there and doing it. I think I would have a whole lot more of respect for Tony Khan if he handled his business.

“And we all know what that is. We saw the press conference, you know what I mean? So I say you definitely need to think about what’s going on in that company, and just not focus on WWE as much. And things might work out for them.”

On Khan taking shots at Crown Jewel: “Me personally, I don’t get it. Just because there again, it’s a lot of things, a lot of upside about AEW. But just like Chris Jericho was talking at that press conference, some things are just better left kept to ourselves, instead of just blowing up WWE. Especially the way WWE right now is rolling.”

On WWE’s contract with Saudi Arabia: “The contract from Saudi — you know, people can say what they want to say about it. People just like — just say for instance, in the PGA right now, in the live golf tour. People are saying what they want to say about it over there too. But those guys that don’t have those those major, major contracts. Those guys that’s not winning those golf tournaments on a weekly basis, those guys not getting those sponsorships from Nike and all these other places — they want to make their money too, you know what I mean?

“So when it’s money to be made in entertainment, me personally, I’ve always tried to keep entertainment and politics separate. Because I’ve gone all over the world and performed. I’ve actually gone to Korea and performed. Because we got fans over there, and those fans want wrestling. And I’m not going to hold those fans accountable for the way their dictators think. I’m just not going to do that, me personally. So when I look at um stuff like that, I got to look at it from a perspective to where I’m thinking about me and my family.”

