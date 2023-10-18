Booker T On Tony Khan Taking A Dig At WWE NXT’s Ratings

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Tony Khan taking a dig at WWE NXT’s ratings last week with The Undertaker and John Cena making appearances, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tony Khan taking a dig at WWE NXT’s ratings: “And the thing is, I’m sure Tony Khan thought that there was going to be a bigger number. I’m sure. I can’t be positive about this, but I would imagine that Tony could have imagined that Dynamite probably would have got a bigger number. And the thing is, I’m sure Tony Khan would have been gloating, basking in it. As far as you know, if they would have actually if the numbers would have been flipped, just say for instance. Sure, Tony Khan would be there. It would be a party. It would be a celebration if they would have actually won. I don’t know what his fixation is on WWE.”

On Tony Khan focusing on his own company: “And I’ve said this once, I’ve said it a thousand times. Tony Khan has a hell of a product. He’s got a hell of a thing going. But I really think, just like WCW, they focused on WWE. WWE, everything that they were doing, I mean, they tried to counterprogram every Monday night. ‘What are they doing? What are they doing?’ And I really think WCW thought themselves right out of the war because they were thinking about winning in beating WWE when they had a hell of a product already. You had a hell of a product. They had a hell of a blueprint. But when Eric Bischoff went out and you know, started signing every guy that was out there, I thought that was a bad blueprint. Guys were on the roster, just like in AEW, that we didn’t even know was on the roster. I just saw it. A couple of guys just got let go from AEW. Didn’t even know who they were.”

On Edge not wrestling in less than 1 million viewers before getting to AEW: “Edge hasn’t wrestled in front of less than a million people. Well, let’s just say this. He definitely hasn’t wrestled in front of 600,000 in WWE. He definitely has never done that. That’s a record. That’s a record. It’s more than a decades-long record. That’s nothing to do with it. And when I read it, what you’re saying was one of the first things that came to my mind was like, ‘Tony, here are you. You’re being a little tone-deaf.’ My God, like — and again, and I know he paid all due respect to great legends, and so on and so forth, but the tweet was so unnecessary. It was so unnecessary. And all that makes people do is go, ‘This man, this Tony Khan guy, man, what is this?”

On the AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT ratings: “Just a couple of days ago, I went on a trip. I’m thinking about the weekend. In NXT versus AEW — and I must say, NXT went out there and did the damn thing, man. Went out there and did the damn thing. 921,000 views [vs] 609,000 and that’s a vast difference, man. That’s a huge difference. 300,000 people. And people can say what they want to say. You know, the, one person I’ve always tried to stay off of, is I try not to dig at Tony Khan or anything like that just because he’s a guy trying to run a business. But at the same time, I got to take a dig at this last comment that he made about the NXT rating. He said that this was the first time that John Cena and The Undertaker appeared in front of less than a million people at WWE. And the thing is, he’s got Edge. He’s got Christian over there, he’s got all those guys, and they’ve never performed in front of 600,000. So it’s like when you say stuff like that, you might want to think about it before you say stuff like that, you know? You mean because Edge was in the main event. Edge was in the main event of that show and they pulled 609,000.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.