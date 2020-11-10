wrestling / News

Booker T Gives WALTER His ‘Stamp of Approval’

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T shared his thoughts on a fantasy booking idea on WALTER possibly facing Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. Reigns is currently scheduled to face Randy Orton in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series.

Booker T had high praise for WALTER on his show and gave him his stamp of approval. Booker T also praised WALTER because everything he does is “real.” You can view that clip below.

