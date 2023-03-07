– During a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus getting booked in a coveted WrestleMania matchup. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on why it’s good that Lita and Trish Stratus got booked for WrestleMania 39: “Think what you wish, but for this business to be able to flourish and move forward, it takes people like Lita being able to put these young girls in a position where one day they can be Lita.”

On how talents can from being around other top stars: “You don’t really know what it’s like being a star until you’re around one, and then you think, ‘Man, I need to work on my game.’ When Lita walks in — boom! Everybody knows who Lita is, and that’s what you want to be one day. That’s what this thing is all about, trying to give these young guys and these young girls the rub.”

At WrestleMania 39, Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus will team up together against Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky).