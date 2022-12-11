Booker T On Why Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns Would Be a Bad Idea

Steve Austin’s return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 sparked some fan speculation about future matches, but Booker T doesn’t see him as a good option to face Roman Reigns. There has been a small amount of fan speculation as we approach WrestleMania season that Austin, who faced Kevin Owens in a “impromptu” match at WrestleMania in April, could end up as Reigns’ opponent for WrestleMania 39. But speaking on the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained why he doesn’t see it as viable. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the idea of Austin entering the Royal Rumble: “I think Steve’s role could be a little bit bigger, you know, then being in the rumble because we all know what the rumble is leading to. I don’t think we want to put Steve Austin in a match like that knowing where it would lead to, which is him getting tossed out because he’s not going to win it.”

On the idea of Austin vs. Reigns: “I don’t think that works. For Steve Austin to get up off the sofa at this age he is right now is pretty hard. Getting in the ring with Roman would not be a good idea.”