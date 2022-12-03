wrestling / News
Booker T on Why WWE Has to Protect Roman Reigns
– During a recent edition of the The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed a potential matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns and who should win. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Booker T on if The Rock should beat Roman Reigns: “I don’t know. It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring. I just had to show it. It could be one of those types of deals.”
Booker T on how long Reigns can go as champion: “The reign can go as long as it can go. There’s no time limit on it. Losing it too soon, there’s a time limit on that.”
On why WWE has to protect Roman Reigns: “Roman’s not the type of guy you want to have to build up all over again. Roman is not your regular average Joe out there doing this. I feel, as a promoter, you’ve got to protect that guy.”
