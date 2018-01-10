Booker T Opens Up About Worrying WCW Fans Wouldn’t Embrace A Black World Champion, Who Pushed For Him To Win, More

Booker T recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, here are the highlights…

On worrying if the WCW fans would embrace a black World Champion: “There was a question in my mind, because I am black, if the fans would accept a black world champion. Bash at the Bash was a topsy-turvy night. Finally, when the 1-2-3 came, the fans erupted. All my questions were answered; they really did want to see me win.”

On who fought to make him the World Champion in WCW: “Vince Russo stuck up for me in WCW when it came down to who should be world champ,” said Huffman. “From what I’ve heard, there was a meeting and Russo stood up for me. I would not be six-time world champion if it were not for Vince Russo. I would not even be one-time world champion if it weren’t for Vince Russo.”

On learning from Vince McMahon: “I’ve also learned a lot just by watching Vince McMahon conduct himself. Vince is also a father and a grandfather, but people rarely see those sides. He’s been a father figure and a mentor to me over the past 15 years. I want to protect the people and serve as a mentor, just like people have done for me.”