Booker T Offers Opinion On MJF’s Hall Of Fame Prospects

Speaking on the most recent episode of Reality of Wrestling, Booker T spoke out about his thoughts regarding MJF’s potential to become a hall of famer (via Wrestling Inc). Booker thinks that MJF is certainly headed the right direction for that type of accolade, and you can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

On what MJF has going for him: “The kid is different. I like what MJF brings to the table. He’s all entertainment, man, and that’s what wrestling is. I wish we had more guys like MJF out there really understanding how they can really use the stuff that’s going on around them to really benefit the game and make the game stronger.”

On MJF’s need to continue without losing steam: “That’s one of those things to sustainability in this game. I’m looking at how well MJF is taking off and he’s doing great things, man. He’s one of a kind; he’s different than any wrestler we’ve seen come along in quite some time. And I always thought about finishing. I wanted to make sure I finished strong. You know, I wanted to get through this game: There’s a lot of landmines, a lot of pitfalls along the way.”