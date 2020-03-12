wrestling / News
Booker T Postpones Reality of Wrestling No Limits iPPV to April
Booker T is pushing out his Reality of Wrestling promotion’s iPPV that was scheduled to take place this weekend due to coronavirus concerns. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a statement to Twitter that you can see below, announcing that the No Limits show will take place on April 11th instead of this coming weekend.
The statement notes that the company’s “Stars of Tomorrow” event is still currently set to go off as planned on March 28th. Tickets purchased for this weekend will be honored at the April 11th show.
#NoLimits has been postponed. See full statement below. pic.twitter.com/2KlgCPBML2
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) March 11, 2020
