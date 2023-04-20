– During a recent interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on potential WWE and UFC crossovers due to the recent Endeavor acquisition and merger, plus a whole lot more. Below are some highlights:

His thoughts on the Endeavor acquisition of WWE: “It’s not an elephant to me, man. It’s just business. Business as usual, man, the wrestling business is very, very unpredictable. I didn’t see the sale happening as quick as it did. I thought it was something that that was, perhaps, you know, could happen or would happen. But I thought, that’s a monster for it to happen as quickly as it did, I was surprised by that. But I think it’s a good thing. I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all. I think with Endeavor, it’s only gonna get bigger. As far as the lights camera, the action, that that’s what WWE is really, really all about, that we got a piece of that just a little bit of what you know, perhaps is on the horizon at WrestleMania day one and day two, everybody’s entrance was so elaborate and so different. It felt like a real, real, real show, you know what I mean? And it always felt like that, but it felt bigger, it felt had a little bit of kick to it. So I think it’s gonna be overall good for all the guys.”

Booker T on potential UFC and WWE crossovers: “I don’t see a whole lot of crossover in the ring or in the octagon, per se or anything like that, but as far as having special guests as far as having certain angles built around, I mean, we’ve had guys you know from my era like Kevin Federline you know, combat, but these guys actually have you know, combat experience, I think it would lead a little bit of credibility if they were to actually do something it’s just a matter of how they do it and what they’re going to do.”

On if he sees Brock Lesnar returning to fight in the Octagon again: “I mean, you know, if it was five years ago, I would say yeah, you know, Brock, I wouldn’t put anything past Brock Lesnar because he’s a beast, he’s a freak of nature. Can he go back and make a run in the heavyweight division? In the UFC? Of course he could. So I’m not saying that or anything that. The thing is gonna be does Brock Lesnar have to want to put his body through that one more time, because that is not something that’s easily done. Brock Lesnar had that that killer instinct, that killer mentality when he did make his runs in the UFC. I think that’s what it’s gonna come down to, if Brock wants to do it.”