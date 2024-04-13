Booker T Praises Bron Breakker, Details Ken Shamrock Hall Of Fame Interaction

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Bron Breakker being called up to the main roster and moving on from WWE NXT. You can check out some highlights below:

On seeing Ken Shamrock at the WWE Hall of Fame: “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Ken. The Most Dangerous Man Alive! No man, it was cool. I was glad to see Ken back in the fold, because for some reason, he didn’t get the love that I felt like he should have gotten. Because he was a part of the Attitude Era. He was a big part of the business at that point in time, as well as being one of the guys who had transitioned from MMA to professional wrestling even before he did stuff with WWE. So he was a guy — I always say, when you’ve got a guy that love the sport, you let him in. Just like Bad Bunny, you know? He loved the sport. Let him him.

“So I’m not opposed to guys like that. So no mah, beautiful… You know, we didn’t chop it up a whole lot. But we just was — it was just good to see each other. You know, it was one of the things we talked for a minute. We didn’t get into any MMA talk and he really real wrestling talk or anything like that. It was just, ‘What’s going on, man. It’s good to see you back in full,’ you know, stuff like that. ‘Hopefully you get a chance to you know, get that Hall of Fame rings.’”

On Bron Breakker’s WWE main roster future: “I can say this about Breakker. Man, this kid, he didn’t get it handed to him or anything like that. It wasn’t given to him. He really had to work his ass off to actually get the people behind him from a perspective to where they forget about who his dad is, and who his uncle is. That right there is something — for me, I gotta give this kid his props on not having the name Steiner to fall back on, but Bron Breakker. And I don’t know if you remember me saying this about this kid but if this kid is good enough, people gonna forget about that, the only thing they’re going to think about is Bron Breakker.

“And I see him now and he’s a star, man. He’s truly a star. I was talking about him on the show last night, and I was comparing him to his dad and his uncle and how he’s a hybrid between both of them. He’s got the speed and the quickness of Scott, and then he’s got that raw dog in him that Rick brought to the table. And because Rick is just — he was just no-nonsense, I was just listening to him on the way here. He’s talking about a podcast, and he was talking about how Konnan rubbed him the wrong way and at the last Nitro, you know, he just stiffed him a little bit. ‘Just a little bit. I knew it was the last night, so I just stiffed him a little bit.’ [laughs] So for me, I see so much in Breakker, his uncle and his dad, a lot of those same qualities, man. But yeah, man, this kid, he worked his ass off for it. And big props to Breakker.”

