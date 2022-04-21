Booker T Praises Cody Rhodes for Recognizing His Mistakes in AEW

– On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Cody Rhodes’ recent comments about taking himself out of the world title picture in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Cody Rhodes admitting that taking a management role in AEW and also wrestling was likely a mistake for him: “It’s like Sonya Deville, sometimes she’s got the jacket on, sometimes she’s got the jacket off. It doesn’t work out for me. I think Cody being in that position where he had to make decisions, then go out there and work, make decisions for other guys, go out there and work. The focus can not be on trying to be, like he said, the greatest wrestler in the world. And I think that right there is something that is very important to Cody.”

Booker T on Cody’s realization: “That’s metaphorically speaking guys, being the best wrestling in the world. I know we’ve heard it from a lot of guys, but most wrestlers think that they are the best wrestler in the world, you know? At least top five. That’s what I thought. I never said I was the best wrestler in the world, I just said top five. That could have been one, but I didn’t want to put myself in that position, put that label on myself. But the guys in the business that work at the top level, if they do not think that they are the best wrestler in the world, they are in the wrong line of work. So definitely, I think Cody being able to realize that, to understand that, having the maturity to say, ‘This is not working for me right now at this age.’ Like he said, ‘I think I might need to be a little bit older to want to handle those responsibilities,’ and I give him a lot of props for that because a lot of guys would never be able to admit, ‘I wasn’t ready for that.’ And I give him big props for that.”

On how it’s like Daniel Bryan: “You know what, the fans bought into Daniel Bryan, the Yes chant, he created all of that. That’s what I am talking about right there. When you go out, and you figure it out, I don’t think you have to do anything else. Everything else just falls in line after that. You don’t have to worry about the checks coming in the mailbox. The checks just coming, they’re getting bigger and bigger. When you find yourself thinking from those perspectives, not just going out there and wrestling. Daniel Bryan in the WWE, not Bryan Danielson, Daniel Bryan, was a well-rounded performer on all levels. So I say that if guys can tap into that, they’ll figure out how to get to that next level. But, I’ll tell you right now, it’s very, very hard as far as breaking through that glass ceiling.”