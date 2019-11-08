Booker T Praises Cody’s AEW Dynamite Promo, Recalls Putting Him Over at TLC 2011

– Booker T discussed Cody’s promo on AEW Dynamite and how well it’s been received on the latest Hall of Fame. Taking a question from a caller, Booker said called it a “new pipebomb moment” and said that he wasn’t surprised, recalling his putting Cody over in his last wrestling angle in WWE at TLC 2011.

On feeling like Cody was overlooked: “Yeah man. I mean, Cody and the promo, I guess we got a new pipebomb moment … I’m gonna tell you right now, I’m not surprised one bit. If anybody out there remembers my last angle I did in professional wrestling. The last person I ever put my boots on to go out and perform with, it was Cody Rhodes. And the thing is, I requested — and I think he’ll back me up on this if you ask him how did it actually happen. I requested Cody Rhodes. I wanted to go out and bring Cody Rhodes up to the next level. He had been part of the group Legacy, right? All of those guys got a whole lot of love. And it was something that I felt was missing as far as Cody getting his piece of the action, his champagne wishes and his caviar dreams. I was like, ‘Man, let me go out here and put Cody over in the middle of the ring, and show how good this kid really is. And maybe we can get him to the next level. That was my whole goal.”

On seeing Cody’s potential: “I always felt like Cody, he had something. I always knew Cody was as good as, you know, his dad, And as good as his brother. I knew that. I’d been around that kid for a long time. So to actually see him, you know, doing what he’s doing right now, I’m literally — I’m not surprised with what Cody Rhodes is doing right now. And he’s definitely making people like you feel again and that’s good, and a lot of people can learn and take notes as far as what’s going on and why people are feeling the way they’re feeling.”

