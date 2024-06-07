Booker T Praises JBL’s Commentary During His King Booker Run

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his King Booker run, JBL, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On having Finlay and William Regal as his knights during his King Booker run: “I

made a lot of people bow down back in the day, when I had my crew running around with me, Finlay and Sir Regal. What a hell of a crew, man. What a hell of a crew. I love the night that I knight Finlay and Regal. I had to make them nights… It was just such a great night.”

On having JBL on commentary during this run: “What I remember the most about it is JBL talking about it like it’s Paul McCartney when he was made a knight. JBL was the best, man. He was the best when I was King Booker, he really made that thing work, I think more so than anything. I loved him in the commentary when I had to make my walk to the ring. I don’t know if he wrote that stuff or it was just stuff that, you know, it was just stuck in his head.”

On JBL: “He’s one of my best friends, man. Went to Korea with John, one of my first tours I ever went on in the business. He’s got a photo of it in his book… I think I got a fanny pack around my waist. [laughs] Muscle shirt. But it was fun, we had so much fun. We tag teamed over there against these guys, one of them was like the big boss over there. He was like the Hulk Hogan of Korea. John and I both had to go out and take his finish. That was crazy. We had so much fun, so much fun throughout the years.”

