Booker T Praises Kevin Owens, Says He’s Glad Owens Is Back On Top

– Booker T weighed in on Kevin Owens’ recent success in a new video from his Reality on Wrestling channel. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about Owens’ return and jump to the top of the card, specifically calling out Owens’ match with Drew McIntyre on last week’s Raw as an example of how Owens can deliver.

On what Owens brings to the company: “Kevin Owens is the real deal. He’s a guy who goes out and performs at a very, very high level. And to see his rise, you know, from the indie scene, working so hard out there on that scene for so many years. You know, the squeaky wheel, the good guy finally getting the break. You know, rising in the company, becoming champion, falling off for a minute [although] I’m not sure why, then now coming back and going out there and having an awesome, awesome match with Drew McIntyre on Monday night.”

On wanting to see Owens stay at the main event level: “I said, ‘Man, I’m just glad to see Kevin Owens back in the saddle and hopefully ascend back to that position where I think he belongs, and that’s at the top of the card. Because the guy…you can put a mic in his hand, he’s going to go out and deliver. You put him in the ring with anybody, Kevin Owens is going to go out there and deliver, and I just love seeing a guy like that win. Because at the end of the day, it’s all about winning! So Kevin, you get your money, man. Get paid.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Reality of Wrestling with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.