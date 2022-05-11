Booker T Praises Ronda Rousey For Performance At WWE Wrestlemania Backlash

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T praised the performance of Ronda Rousey at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash, where she faced Charlotte Flair in an I Quit match. Here are highlights:

On Ronda Rousey’s improvement: “Well, I can tell you this, you could tell Ronda’s been studying, you could tell she’s been working on her craft. I said it also, having someone like Charlotte in the ring with you, man, that doesn’t hurt at all. Knowing what it means to have a ring general in the ring, and knowing how to work around that ring general is very, very important. That’s one thing that I think Ronda Rousey has done very well since day one. Because you’ve got to understand, ever since Ronda came in, almost 10 times out of 10 times, she’s been following. In this business, you’ve got to know how to follow very, very well, if you plan on making it to the next level, if you plan on anybody trusting you to help you to make it to that next level. Ronda definitely has done that.”

On Rousey recently saying she forgets spots: “It proved what she was talking about as far as going out there and not sometimes knowing exactly where she is in a match, and still being able to go out there and cover those mistakes. Man, that is uncanny, that is the art of a true worker. It’s not knowing every aspect of where we are. But still to the crowd making it look like this is something special. So, I give Ronda Rousey a whole lot of credit, there again, studying the game, and living up to the moniker.”