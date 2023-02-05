Booker T Praises Recent Performances of Sami Zayn, Calls Them ‘Oscar-Worthy’

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T praised the recent performances of Sami Zayn, which the Hall of Famer said are ‘Oscar-worthy’.

He said: “Sami Zayn has been giving Oscar-worthy performances as of late, especially with The Bloodline. He’s made that thing come alive. He’s definitely made it feel a certain way when you watch it. He stepped up big time. No one thought Sami Zayn was going to get that thing over as big as he has. No one could have predicted that. But when you got something that’s working, you say, ‘Man, let’s ride with it.’“