– During this week’s Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed rumors regarding Bray Wyatt and if he will make it to WrestleMania 39 for a potential matchup with Bobby Lashley. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on something being off with Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley: “Something with that thing is off, man, but then again, I don’t know.”

On if he thinks the matchup will still happen at WrestleMania 39: “I’m thinking no also. Who wins that match? What do we get out of that match? Who benefits from that match?” Later, he discussed how Wyatt wrestled the most when he was with The Wyatt Family. Nowadays, he believes people come to events or tune in to see Wyatt the character as opposed to Wyatt the wrestler. “I think Bray Wyatt is in a sticky situation, a slippery slope.”