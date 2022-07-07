Booker T Predicts Successful Money in the Bank Cash-In For Theory

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T predicted that Theory will not fail when he cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Theory won the briefcase this past Saturday, beating Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Madcap Moss, Omos & Sami Zayn.

Booker said: “He could beat Roman [Reigns], he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right. I mean, if a person is unconscious when I cash-in, who loses? Exactly, so you just go to know — if you book it properly, Theory, he’s not going to be one of the guys who got the briefcase and didn’t cash it in and win it. I just don’t see that happening. This kid got way too much upside for something like that to happen.“