Booker T Prefers Calling WWE NXT Over The Main Roster

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about his color commentary role in NXT and why he prefers that over the main roster. Booker moved to NXT last October.

He said: “I love doing commentary like I do it now, you know, because it’s my style. It’s a little different than being on the main roster. I don’t have to be so politically correct or anything like that. It’s a different flavor as well. I don’t do it like most. I don’t talk like most, which is the beauty of it.“