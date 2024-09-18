Booker T Discusses The Pros Of WWE Raw Going Back To Two Hours

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE Raw, which is going to be two hours long starting October 7th, for a few months before the show officially moves over to Netflix in January. You can check out some highlights below:

On Gunther being called a coward by Bret Hart during Raw segment: “You know what? I like the whole thing, as far as the segment with Bret Hart. It was a really, really good segment, put together very, very well. I don’t know if that segment would have been put together like that if it was some years ago. So, for me, I loved it.”

On thinking Gunther is the best: “On another note, I mentioned on Hall of Fame just a few weeks ago that I thought Gunther was the best in the business right now. I got a lot of pushback on that, because a lot of guys out there see wrestling a little bit differently than I do as far as who’s the best right now out there. And I look at it from, you know, a guy that makes me believe more than anything. That’s what I’m looking at as far as Gunther.

“Do you believe Gunther is really that guy? Is Gunther the guy you’re going to walk up to in a bar and say something stupid to? That’s what I’m talking about. Does Gunther bring, you know, total realism to the table when he steps inside that square circle? I believe everything about Gunther. And that’s what I’m talking about, as far as him being the best right now and making people believe that he is the main, the top guy.”

On Raw going back to two hours for the rest of 2024: “It’s more manageable, but guys are going to have to really, really step up their game to want to be a part of that two hours. You know, that extra hour of being gone means some talents are not going to be seen on the show that week. So it’s definitely going to create more of a buzz for competition, for guys to actually really go out there and step up their game if they want to be on that show on a weekly basis. It might be good also, from a perspective to where guys aren’t being seen and oversaturated at the same time, and not being on television on a weekly basis. So it’s the best of both worlds.”