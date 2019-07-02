wrestling / News
Booker T Pulls Out of Starrcast III
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Booker T is no longer appearing at Starrcast III, announcing the news on Twitter on Tuesday. You can see the WWE Hall of Famer’s post below. No reason was given for his withdrawal.
WWE was involved in Undertaker and Kurt Angle being pulled from Starrcast II, but that is not confirmed to be the case here yet.
Starrcast III is set to take place from August 29th to September 1st in Chicago during AEW All Out weekend.
I will not be appearing at @StarrcastEvents in Chicago as was advertised earlier.
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 2, 2019
