Booker T On Why He’s Not Surprised R-Truth Outsold CM Punk In Merchandise

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about R-Truth’s return from injury, something the WWE star detailed regarding all of the health issues that kept him out of the ring for several months and facing amputation. You can check out some highlights below:

On R-Truth outselling CM Punk for a week in merchandise: “I’m not surprised one bit because — I’ve heard so many people trying to hate R-Truth over the years. They have said — just had so much negativity. You know, it’s negative, they’re being negative, it’s one of those types of deals. But R-Truth has had a job for 20-plus years easy. And he’s always been in a position to where he’s been on the show. Everybody’s not going to be the World Champion. That’s just not everybody’s role. And so many people try to, like I say, hate on R-Truth. But R-Truth is a guy that knows the name of this game. He’s smart. And that’s the reason why he’s still around also. And you know, all the other people that alk, I just want to give them a little bit of advice, just a word to the wise, something I always say about this thing called life. You can be great at what you do. And people don’t like it, you ain’t gonna be around very long. They’re gonna get you out of there. They’re gonna bounce your ass up out of it as quickly as they possibly can. But you can be good at what you do and people like you? You’ll stick around forever.

“That dude, Truth, is good at what he does. People like him, and that’s why he’s still doing what he’s doing right now at the highest level. Yeah, no doubt, no doubt. So I’ll give R-Truth big props for still being able to be in the game. And more importantly, the fans still love R-Truth and give them props at the same time… He’s a standup dude, I can tell you. Anybody that thinks, ’cause you see R-Truth on television knowing his character? Run up to him and try to see what happens. No no, he’s always been scared to do, so big ups to the Truth.”

On R-Truth nearly having his knee amputated after an infection last year: “Yeah, man. That’s true, man, it’s a true story, man. He actually sent me a photo of it actually, right after he got out. And I was like, ‘Wow,’ you know. He went through a lot, man. He went to a lot after doing that damn stupid dive. Like, I swear, s where I sent him a text message that night. And I know he’s probably in the hospital. I’m serious, but I didn’t care. I went, ‘What the hell were you thinking? Come on. I know you get that in an NXT adrenaline buzz to where you wanted to jump off something? But man, come on bro. Lave it the young guys.’ He goes, ‘Man, I don’t know what I was thinking, man. I’ll never do that again.’

“But nah, man, it was real, he went a lot. Just glad to see him back, because you never really know those kinds of situations. it’s touch and go, especially with those infections and whatnot. So I’m just gonna glad to see him come through it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.