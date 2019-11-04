– On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Bray Wyatt’s Universal Championship win at Crown Jewel and what’s next for The Fiend. Wyatt won the title on Thursday’s PPV and, with Brock Lesnar moving to Raw, is the sole main event champion on Smackdown. Booker discussed how Wyatt is bringing a “new era” and what who might be next to try to challenge for Wyatt’s title.

Highlights are below, as well as the video:

On Wyatt’s WWE Universal Championship win: “You know, I called that one. I said it on the kickoff show. I said, Bray Wyatt, we’re getting ready to go into a new era. Bray Wyatt is going to be not only the conqueror of the WWE, something that he’s been trying to do since day one, as far as coming out and starting it off with The Undertaker. Moving to John Cena, and if you weren’t a top-notch guy, Bray Wyatt didn’t want to have anything to do with you. Now The Fiend has arrived.”

On what’s next for Wyatt: “And now, I mean, where does The Fiend go? He can’t just keep popping up and cutting the lights on and off. We need to put the title on him, put the rocket on him, send him straight to the moon and let everyone else chase. We gotta find someone who can finally beat The Fiend.”

On who Wyatt may face next: “Hey man, this war — you know, everybody in the locker room now is in a position to put themselves in a place to where anything can happen for them. They can the guy to get that phone call that says, ‘Hey man, you’re the guy.’ Humberto Carrillo, he might be the guy. You never know. Even though — I’m just saying. Somebody right now is in prime position to step up and say ‘Hey, I’m gonna go out here and do something to make these fans fans look at me in a totally different way.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.