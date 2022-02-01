Booker T Reacts To Fans Being Disappointed By Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed what the men’s Royal Rumble match was missing, fans being disappointed by the match, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Booker T on what the men’s Royal Rumble match was missing: “I think the men’s Royal Rumble was missing those organic surprises. I think that’s what it was missing, I think it was missing, for instance, ‘one of a kind, RVD’ showing up. That’s what the Royal Rumble was pretty much built upon. Who are we going to see that we totally didn’t expect to see, but man we are so happy to see him. One of those types of moments. I think we missed out on that, I think the Royal Rumble this year was about the finish.”

On reports that Riddle was originally scheduled to win the match: “Riddle is highly touted, I must say he is very highly touted. As far as being a future World Champion in WWE one day. So, me personally when I read it I wasn’t shocked or surprised or anything like that. I go, ‘yeah, I can see that happening.’”

On Brock Lesnar winning the Rumble and fans being disappointed by the match: “It didn’t ruin it for me or anything like that. But when you saw the scenario play out from the beginning you thought one way and I think a lot of other people thought it that way. I think that’s what maybe took the allure out of it. So I can see how people are disappointed and they didn’t get perhaps what they wanted as far as who they wanted to win the Rumble, or perhaps how it played out, I totally get it. But you can’t hit a home run every time.”