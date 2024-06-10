Booker T Reacts To Trick Williams Wanting To Team With Him For A Match

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE NXT Trick Williams coming out by saying he wanted to team with him and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Trick Williams wanting to team with him: “Trick is me right now. He’s in his prime, and he’s getting ready to blow it up. He’s getting ready to take over the world. I want to see that kid go to work. I don’t want to be in there trying to mix it up with this kid, or anything like that. I mean, he is the future of this business. I want to be able to step aside and be that dude in the passenger seat, navigating this kid’s career to that next level.

“I appreciate Trick, you know, doing some shine on me like that and representing, because it’s true. It’s true. I’m going to the gym every day. I just finished working out before I came up here, I was doing this prison workout. Seven steps and 60 seconds. And by the time you’re at the end of that 60 seconds, man, you are dumped. I’m serious, every ounce of energy, you burning everything all over. So no, man. I’m definitely trying to stay in shape; preparation is the only luck you’re gonna have. But I’m just preparing for some sucker to run up on me in the street. I got about two minutes in me.”

On being a mentor to Trick: “I really appreciate networking with this young man and really being able to be a mentor for him. I always wished to have that, coming up in my career. Blessed that I did, having Ron Simmons giving me knowledge, spitting that science to me and telling me what it was going to take to make it in this business. Not just what it’s going to take to make it, but what it’s going to take to make it through those landmines. Man, that’s the big picture. So no man, I’m here for that kid in every way. But if he needs me to get in the ring with them and just schooling, I could do that. But that’s off-camera. That’s all off-camera stuff, man.”

