Booker T Recalls Melina Not Being Liked Backstage in WWE
Booker T recently looked back at Melina’s time in WWE and how she was not well-liked backstage. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the matter on his latest Hall of Fame podcast, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On Melina not being liked backstage: “I really like Melina now … [but I] did not like Melina in her day, no one did.”
On the issues with Melina backstage at the time: “She was one of those that owned it, she wanted to be the best in the ring and she was hell to deal with in the locker room. I think she would attest to that, perhaps, these days … And I have always said this, as far as talent go, there was nobody better than Melina … None of it had to do with her in-ring prowess or anything like that. I said, ‘Melina, I always thought you were the best female wrestler in that damn locker room in your time,’ and I really believe that.”
