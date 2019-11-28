Booker T Recalls Sting’s Last Match, Knowing Something Was Wrong Right Away, His Own Neck Injury Scare

– In a new video for his Reality of Wrestling channel, Booker T recalled Sting’s final match which was against Seth Rollins. The match was documented in the recent WWE Network special WWE Untold: Sting’s Last Ride. Sting was facing Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015 and took the turnbuckle bomb, after which something wasn’t right. He later learned that he had a spinal stenosis, which was the reason for the injury.

Talking about the match, Booker T recalled his own injury scare in TNA and knowing right off the bat that something was wrong with Sting. Highlights from the discussion and the full video are below:

On what he remembers about the match: “You know man, one thing about when you’re out there performing. No matter how good you are, how young you are, how old you are, it seems to overtake you. It seems to make you feel like man, you could do anything until something happens. And I think that’s what I remember more than anything, I remember watching Sting go out and perform that night. Sting wanted to be able to go out there and do it just like he had did it every night before that.”

On injuries and ‘bump cards’ being punched: “That’s one thing about the body, especially the wrestling business. We always say we got so many bumps on our bump card. Once we punch it out, anything could happen. And I think Sting was definitely at that point to where he had punched his bump card many, many, many times over. I think his bump card was literally expired [for] a couple of years at that point and time, but he was still trying to push it. And then to finally find himself in a WWE ring, he said, ‘Man, hey I’m here. I gotta go out there and do it, and I’ve got to try to do it like the Sting of old.’ And that sometimes means taking certain bumps, that means putting yourself in harm’s way. And I think Sting said, ‘Hey, lets try that,’ you know. ‘That move you do. I don’t mind doing it.’ And I’m sure it was something that he didn’t second-guess himself about. But the way that Sting’s body was working for him that night. Being slightly off as far as positioning and landing the buckle bump. I tell you, man, the spine and the nick is a very, very delicate piece of equipment. And we watched Paige get hit in the back and boom. We saw her body totally go on in a direction that you go, ‘Wow, man.’

On having a scary experience in TNA: “Myself, I remember working with Samoa Joe one day in TNA and I was at ringside and he was gonna come blast me from the backside. And he blasted me and my neck whiplashed. And I remember going down to all fours and my feet, you know, all of my toes was just buzzing, and all of my fingertips was just buzzing. And I was like, ‘Whoa, okay what is this? This is something different here.’ And I think I told, I might have told Joe, ‘Hold on a second.’ And you go, what do you do in that situation, man? I just started praying, ‘God, am I okay?’ You know what I mean? And then I got myself together and finished the match, and I realized later on I had a disc problem in my neck. And taking bumps like that was something that I did not ever want to do ever again, otherwise not only could my career be threatened, but my life could be threatened.”

On knowing right away that something was wrong with Sting: “So when I saw it happen to Sting, I knew immediately something wasn’t right. I knew immediately it happened, I go ‘Oh man, that’s not good.’ And then the rest is pretty much what it was, and that’s why Sting’s no longer cleared to actually wrestle.”

