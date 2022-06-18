Booker T Recalls Thinking He’d Become the Next Sgt. Slaughter Before Signing With WCW

Booker T became nationally known due to his time in WCW, but before that he had designs on being the next Sgt. Slaughter. The WWE Hall of Famer noted on the latest Hall of Fame podcast that when he did his early incarnation of G.I. Bro, he had designs on taking over for Slaughter who was at the end of his in-ring run. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker discussed which Hall of Famer’s spot he thought he would be able to take in the early 90s if he had signed with WWE first instead of WCW.

On his aspirations to take Slaughter’s spot: “Yeah I had thoughts of going to WWF. Actually, that’s what — when I became G.I. Bro back in the day … Sgt. Slaughter, he was getting close to the end of his run. And I was like, ‘Man, I’m going to take Sgt. Slaughter’s spot. That’s gonna be me, I’m gonna be the next greatest American hero!’”

On why it didn’t happen: “Then me and my brother, we started tagging. And WCW actually called first. Sid Vicious actually called my brother and I, we were in the building at the Sportatorium one night and he said, ‘Man, how would you guys like to come to WCW?’ And we were like ‘Man, heck yeah!’ And three months later we were in WCW.”

