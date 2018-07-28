Booker T Remembers Talking With David Arquette After His WCW Title Win

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Booker T revealed what he spoke to David Arquette about after the latter won the WCW World Heavyweight title. Here are highlights:

On talking with Arquette after the title win: “I love it, man I’m a big fan of David Arquette. People don’t know about the WCW story and if they don’t I’ll tell you. When David Arquette won the World Title he was back in the locker room and he was just sitting across from me and he was looking at the title. He was pretty happy for a minute and he goes, ‘man that’s pretty cool isn’t it?’ And I go, ‘yeah that’s pretty cool.’ He looks at me and he goes, ‘Booker how many times have you won the World Championship?’ And I go, ‘man. I’ve never one it. I’ve never won it before.’

On how the title win may have helped Booker get his own title reigns: “He took a big breath his eyes got big he couldn’t believe it. And the following night he went out on television and he goes, ‘I don’t deserve this championship. People like Booker T should have this championship.’ So he’s probably one of the biggest reasons I became World Champion and people don’t even really understand or realize that. That he was just in a position and if anyone else would have been in the position that David Arquette was in they would have taken it as well.”