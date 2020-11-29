Booker T, Renee Paquette, Iron Sheik & More React to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Bout

Mike Tyson’s exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. had a lot of people’s attention, and that includes in the wrestling world where Booker T, Renee Paquette, Mickie James, Iron Sheik and more posted to social media to comment. As previously reported, the bout ended in a draw despite many people thinking that Tyson dominated the fight. You can see reactions from several wrestlers including the above names, Shane Helms, Ethan Page, Natalya, and more below:

All things considered, I was entertained by watching a Mike Tyson fight in 2020 the same way I was when I was 8 years old and first saw him fight. Nothing but absolute respect to Mike & Roy Jones Jr. #tysonvsjones — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) November 29, 2020

They really called that a draw? — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) November 29, 2020

Tyson definitely won that fight.#tysonvsjones — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) November 29, 2020

A DRAW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! A draw?!??!?! — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 29, 2020

I feel like we really can’t say shit about either of these two men – over 50!!!!- looking tired. #tysonvsjones — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 29, 2020

Have to admit. That was a helluva fight to watch #TysonJones — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) November 29, 2020

TYSON TYSON TYSON!!! — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) November 29, 2020

Every round Tyson gets younger 😂 My man is LASER FOCUSED!!!! Scary #tysonvsjones — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) November 29, 2020

If I’ve seen you blown up in a match, your ass better not be saying shit about Tyson or RJJ. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 29, 2020

HULK HOGAN IF WE DONT DO THIS WE ARE LEAVING MONEY ON THE TABLE. #TysonJones — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 29, 2020