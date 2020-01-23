wrestling / News

Booker T Reportedly Comments on Doing Jericho Cruise While Working For WWE

January 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Booker T WWE Tribute

– Booker T reportedly had a simple (and NSFW) response to a fan who asked how he was able to do Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea while under contract to WWE. Booker missed last night’s episode of WWE Backstage because he has been booked for the Cruise since the line-up was initially announced last year. Renee Young said Booker was training for a potential appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble match this Sunday.

A fan on Twitter noted that he asked Booker how he was able to do the Cruise, which is closely associated with AEW now (and on which this week’s Dynamite was taped) while working with WWE. Acording to the fan, Booker’s respose was “Because I’m a grown ass man and I do whatever the f**k I want.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading