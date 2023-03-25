Booker T Respects LA Knight for Understanding ‘The Big Picture’

– During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T credited LA Knight for preserving during angles where he could have failed. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on LA Knight: “He’s got flavor, he’s got charisma, he’s got showmanship. Only thing that guy needs is an opportunity. All that guy needs is to get the ball one time and once he gets the ball and if he scores, man the sky’s the limit for LA Knight.”

On how LA Knight excelled in a role he could have failed: “‘Let me take this role and try to make it something.’ This is a guy that’s not going to bail on the situation … I respect that man. I respect that to the utmost. … I think LA Knight, Eli Drake, he understands the big picture.”