Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Saying She & Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat

On a recent edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T responded to Sasha Banks recently saying that she and Bayley are a better tag team than Harlem Heat. Sasha’s comments were in response to Booker T saying about Bayley, “she may not be great at anything but she’s good at everything.”

On how he was trying to compliment Bayley: “She didn’t say that. Tell me she didn’t just say that. My thing is this, I put her over, right? I put Bayley over too, right? And sometimes that’s very hard to do, OK? But I managed to do it because I’m the bigger man. I said, look, Bayley’s not great at any one thing, but she’s good at everything. If that’s not a compliment, I don’t know what is. Maybe they’re feeling a certain way about themselves right now, because they got gold around their waists, they got a chip in the game. The pandemic is going on, we want to keep everything stable, so of course, we gotta keep the titles in one spot, I understand. Maybe they don’t, but that’s another story.”

On how Harlem Heat is in the Hall of Fame for a reason: “The thing is this. Sasha, Bayley, great tag team, but as far as those two being anywhere near as great as Hall of Fame tag team, 10x World Tag Team Champions, set the record, along with the greatest manager in the history of the game, Sister Sherri Martel.”

“As far as Sasha Banks and Bayley goes, as far as those two as tag team wrestling goes, and what Harlem Heat brought to the game, and still sprinkling out there all over the world right now, people still singing the name on a yearly basis as far as Harlem Heat goes, them brothers were some bad, bad brothers right there. I don’t know too many people that wanted to run up on Harlem Heat.”

