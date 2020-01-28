wrestling / News
Booker T Announces Return to the Ring As G.I. Bro For Reality of Wrestling Show
– Booker T is scheduled to return to Reality of Wrestling on February 8th as his G.I. Bro character, captaining his team against Ryan Davidson & The Renegades. He announced the news on Twitter: “Excited to announce that I’ll be stepping back in the ring at @TheOfficialROW in 2 weeks! Now can you dig that SUCKA!?”
This will be Booker T’s first match since January 2019. Booker has been teasing a Harlem Heat revival recently.
Excited to announce that I’ll be stepping back in the ring at @TheOfficialROW in 2 weeks! Now can you dig that SUCKA!?
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) January 28, 2020
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️
Booker T returns to the ring as #TeamCaptain for Reality of Wrestling ￼ vs Ryan Davidson & The ￼Renegades!!
“The Battle Lines have been drawn and it’s time to go to war” – G.I. Bro
Purchase tickets: https://t.co/tqJ8lAff7k pic.twitter.com/8aPaVyJXwl
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) January 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on Aleister Black Being Considered for Royal Rumble Win and Brock Lesnar Match at WrestleMania
- Paige Discusses Triple H’s Apology For The Joke He Made About Her, How the Joke Itself Didn’t Upset Her
- Eric Bischoff Says He Wasn’t That Disappointed When Triple H Left WCW, Discusses Why He Thinks Triple H Came to WCW
- Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Knew He Was Winning The Royal Rumble