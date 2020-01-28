wrestling / News

Booker T Announces Return to the Ring As G.I. Bro For Reality of Wrestling Show

January 28, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
King Booker T WWE Smackdown

– Booker T is scheduled to return to Reality of Wrestling on February 8th as his G.I. Bro character, captaining his team against Ryan Davidson & The Renegades. He announced the news on Twitter: “Excited to announce that I’ll be stepping back in the ring at @TheOfficialROW in 2 weeks! Now can you dig that SUCKA!?”

This will be Booker T’s first match since January 2019. Booker has been teasing a Harlem Heat revival recently.

